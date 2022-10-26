COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – BETTER WORK Columbus will host a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for parents of children in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). It will take place at Victory Mission at 3448 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, according to an MCSD press release.

There will be on-the-spot interviews, access to community-based resources, giveaways, food box distributions, work clothing and employment workshops on resume building, interviewing, budgeting and more. Registration is recommended to reserve seats for the workshops.

Industries represented will include customer service/call centers, transportation, hospitality, food service/restaurants, warehouse, general labor, office/administration and construction.

Employers will include but aren’t limited to:

• Valley Hospitality

• Buffalo Rock

• Waffle House

• AFLAC

• Columbus Water Works

• WT Miller

• Uptown Life Group

• Staffing Connections/Resources Network

• Aramark

• Panasonic

• City of Columbus

• Davis Broadcasting

•﻿ TSYS

•﻿ New Horizons

Text (762) 441-1294 for more information.

BETTER WORK Columbus is a program of the Georgia Center for Opportunity (GCO), according to its website. It partners with community-based organizations and businesses “to identify resource gaps and workforce solutions as well as to educate and impact the community narrative.” BETTER WORK Columbus aims to help people thrive in their jobs in the long term.