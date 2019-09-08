Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Rotary Club have fun at Cooper Creek Park with kids

There are hundreds of Columbus kids waiting to be paired in the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Today, some of those kids received the opportunity to feel what it would be like to have a mentor.

The Muscogee County Rotary Club partnered with the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of The Family Center to match the children on the waiting list.

They held their event down in Cooper Creek Park on this beautiful Saturday. Bigs and Littles played games like bowling, connect four, and scoop ball. The event allows the children that are waiting for a chance to still interact with an adult role model.

“The littles can be on the waiting list for up to two years and so the children that have joined us this afternoon are those children that are actually on the waiting list. So we really wanted to come out and bond with those children and let them know that they’re cared about and spend some good time and have some good fun,” says Lakeisha Taylor, President of the Muscogee Rotary Club.

About 20 children showed up for the Big 4 day event. Louann Medlock, a Rotarian and Big sister for 12 years, says the feeling of someone looking up to you is great.

“I try to be inclusive to everyone and it’s like adding to your family when you have a little sister but its awesome to have a part in their lives, to see how they learn and grow and to see what they achieve in their lives at a later time,” says Medlock.

In addition to the games, the kids who attended received a full box of school supplies to help out during the year. The box included a binder with notebooks, a few folders and even a pencil bag with a pair of scissors.