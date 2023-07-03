COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Nearly 300 participants laced up their running shoes early Saturday morning for the Big Dog Heatwave 5 Miler.

Runners took off from Lake Oliver Marina at their own pace but shared a common goal – raising money for a local non-profit, Lifebridge Child Advocacy.

Living up to their name, Lifebridge’s mission is to bridge the gap between at-risk youth and their potential for success.

“There’s such a need in our community, because our young people don’t know how to resolve those conflicts peacefully and to make wise decisions to solve problems,” said Tylia Cooks, the executive director at Lifebridge. “And the greatest thing about it is we’re not doing it alone.”

Cooks, the Executive Director at Lifebridge, says having boots on the ground in the community makes all the difference. As a firsthand foster parent, she says the skills she has learned is a blueprint to help others.

“It’s just an opportunity for me to take even my own adverse childhood experiences and those of some of my children and put it into something positive to help another young person reach that success,” said Cooks. “To let them know, no matter what you’ve been through, there is an opportunity for you.”

The proceeds from the Heatwave race will benefit BUILD Summit, one of Lifebridge’s programs. The Summit provides youth sessions on financial empowerment, risk management, and conflict resolution. The event is also geared towards parents who will have their own sessions regarding networking and goal setting.

The BUILD Summit is free to ages 14 to 21 and their parents. On July 29th, Lifebridge will host workshops for families to build healthy foundations at home.

For more information about Lifebridge Child Advocacy, visit their website here.