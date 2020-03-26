BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsoring adoption fees at Paws Humane to assist during coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The BISSELL Pet Foundation is assisting shelters across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, including Paws Humane Society, to reduce adoption fees and encourage locals to find their “furry quarantine buddy,” while sheltering at home.

“Many shelters have already been forced to eliminate all foot traffic in their facilities, so overcrowding is becoming a real issue, said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Organizations are scrambling to find fosters to take pets in during this desperate time and they need our help. That’s why BPF will also reduce fees for foster-to-adopt cases.”

From March 26 to April 1, BISSELL will help sponsor adoptions so local pets will only cost $25 to be adopted at Paws Humane. The sponsorship is aimed at helping to reduce overcrowding at shelters across the United States.

“During these times of uncertainty and isolation, we need our pets more than ever,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO. “Thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, Paws Humane Society is able to save the lives of both the person and pet, providing support and comfort to those most in need.”

Paws Humane Society also reminds those interested in adopting a new pet that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has no evidence that pets can transmit coronavirus.