Blanchard Elementary students win bikes as part of reading initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga.- We’re following up on a story that we first shared through our Cool Schools segment.

Today, Blanchard Elementary School held a bicycle giveaway–as part of an initiative called “Reading 4 Wheels.”

The program encourages students to participate in AR reading. The school tells us that because of this initiative, school-wide AR points went up from 3,061 points in 2015 to 5,428 points in 2016.

But before the winners jumped on their new bikes, Columbus police were on hand to share a few tips on bicycle safety.

“A lot of kids tend to not wear a helmet and a lot of parents don’t realize that it’s actually the law that kids under 16 are required to wear a helmet. So we just want to make sure, kind of put the point across what can happen when you don’t wear a helmet. It can land you in the hospital and that helmets save lives. We just want to make sure that kids know that,” says Corporal Daniel Jones with CPD.

Officers also shared the ABC’s of bike safety. That means checking the air in the tires, the brakes and the chains.