“Blue Lights and Smiles” event brings Christmas cheer to pediatric patients spending holidays in the hospital



COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local law enforcement agencies brought Christmas magic to children who are not able to be home for the holidays. Volunteers brought gifts, blue lights and Christmas cheer to sick children at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The annual event was hosted by the West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association as a way to show support for children stuck in the hospital for Christmas. A convoy of cars traveled from Columbus State University and flashed their police lights to patients in their hospital rooms.

Volunteers said a prayer for the patients and gathered presidents to be delivered to the hospital. Due to COVID restrictions, volunteers couldn’t hand-deliver the gifts to each patient, but organizer Antoinette Holloway says the event was special nonetheless.

“These children don’t get to come home because they’re going to be here at the hospital. And we want to do something for them to show that we care. And also as law enforcement agencies that come together.” Antoinette Holloway, President, West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia

Come together they did. Volunteers from Columbus PD, CSU PD, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office, the Reynolds Police Department, among others, all came out to support these patients in need.

Though the holidays may be a difficult time for families with a sick child in the hospital, volunteers say they hope the event showed them that they are not alone — and that they have a community behind them ready to support them.

The event serves as a reminder that all it takes is a little bit of kindness to spread holiday magic.