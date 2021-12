COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Boxwood Recreation Center is shutting its doors. The closure of the center, located at 1110 Enoch Drive, is expected to be temporary.

According to city officials, the closure is due to “critical staffing shortages”. Officials say all efforts are being made by the Parks and Recreations Department to get the center reopened and running again as soon as possible.

Currently a reopening date is not available.