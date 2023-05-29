COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Today at the National Infantry Museum (NIM), Scouts conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony. A flag-burning retirement ceremony is an event during which heavily worn or tattered American flags are disposed of through burning. According to the U.S. Flag Code, the American flag should be disposed of in a dignified manner.

The Boy Scouts of America was chartered by Congress and given the duty of flag retirement. This is done twice a year, once during Memorial Day and again on Veterans Day.

Troop 27, led by Scoutmaster Ted Putnam has been doing the flag retirement for well over 50 years.

“The background comes from the title code is you know as we fly the U.S. flag outside our homes and businesses or even military units, they get they get worn tattered and to be you know, to be respectful, to ensure that they were, you know, properly disposed of. We do a fire pit burning to take them and dispose of them proper in accordance with the United States code,” stated Scoutmaster Ted.

Nearly 150 flags were retired today. If you would like to retire a flag, you can bring them to the National Infantry Museum. If you live in one of the residential communities on Fort Moore, including Custer Village, Indian Head, and Scout Hut, there are flag boxes located around each neighborhood.