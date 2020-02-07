Boys and Girls Club announces their 2020 Youth of the Year winner

A Carver High School senior is The Boys and Girls club Youth of the Year. It’s the club’s highest honor a boys and girls club member can obtain.

Amiya Wright is the 2020 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year award winner. She says the Boys and Girls Club helped her find her way.. when she once felt lost.

In her speech, she talked about her challenges and feeling like no one wanted her. She says the club taught her there is always someone willing to lend a helping hand.

“I would like to thank everyone who believed in me from the beginning to the end. To everyone who never stopped giving up on me even though I gave up on myself a couple times,” Wright said.

Wright was awarded a $2,500 scholarship and a full tuition paid scholarship to Columbus Tech. She says she wants to go to school to be an OBGYN.