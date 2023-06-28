COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley is inviting local teens and parents/guardians to this year’s Citywide Teen Leadership Summit on July 20-21.

The teen leadership summit is a two-day event centered on empowering local teens in the area. The event will feature guest speakers, breakout sessions, off-site experiences, and food.

The first day of the teen leadership summit, according to the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley, will start with “an empowering session by Dr. Charles Flowers and Johnathan Rivers.” Following the two guest speakers, participants will engage in break-out sessions.

Next, the teen leadership summit will feature a Passport to Manhood & SMART Girls Supersessions and additional break-out sessions. Finally, the event will feature a closing general session with guest speakers Dr. Stuart Rayfield and Dr. Rebecca Reamy, MD.

On the second day of the teen leadership summit, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in multiple evening activities, including Gamer’s Lounge, Sip-N-Paint, Life Size Game room, 3-point Shootouts, 3-on-3 Tournaments, a Café, and Club BGCCV.

Interested parents/guardians can sign-up teens on the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley website.