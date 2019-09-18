Business On Your Side: Columbus Memory Center

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Our guest for Business On Your Side was Tyrone McCoy, Director of Communications at Columbus Memory Center. The Columbus Memory Center is has a mission to discover a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Every September, Columbus Memory Center celebrates World Alzheimer’s Month. On Thursday, September 19 at 4:00 pm EST, there will be a free 30-minute workout held in the courtyard of the Columbus Memory Center. Recent research has shown evidence that exercise and physical activity can improve cognition in older adults.

On Wednesday, September 25, there will be a movie night held at Columbus Memory Center from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm EST. Popcorn and soft drinks will be provided. Provided below is Columbus Memory Center’s contact information if you would like additional information about them and/or to contact them directly.

Contact Information:

Phone Number: (706)-327-4000

Address: 7196 N Lake Drive, Columbus, GA 31909

Website: columbusmemorycenter.com

Facebook: @ColumbusMemoryCenter