Business On Your Side: Cotton Pickin’ Fair

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Our guest for Business On Your Side was Ellen Gay McEwen from Gay, Georgia. She visited our studio to inform us on the upcoming semi-annual Cotton Pickin’ Fair this weekend. This is the 49th year of the Cotton Pickin’ Fair.

The Cotton Pickin’ Fair will return this Saturday and Sunday, October 5-6 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time at 18830 GA-85, Gay, GA 30218. This fair has a family-friendly atmosphere as there will be arts and crafts, food, children’s activities, and live entertainment.

Below is the Cotton Pickin Fair’s contact and ticket information.

Contact Information

Website: cpfair.org

Phone Number: (706)-538-6814

Ticket Information

Adult (13-64): $10

Senior (65+): $9

Active Duty Military: $9

Children (7-12): $5

Children (under 7): Free