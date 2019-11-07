Business On Your Side: Fountain City Classic

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side was Calvin Smyre, Georgia House of Representatives and Chairman of Fountain City Classic. He informed us on the upcoming 30th Annual Fountain City Classic.

Albany State University and Fort Valley State University will face off in a classic rivalry in the Fountain City Classic this Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 pm Eastern at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, 600 4th St, Columbus, GA.

There are pre-game activities such as a golf classic lunch, a networking mixer, and tailgating. Visit www.fountaincityclassic.com to purchase tickets and find additional information concerning the Fountain City Classic and its events.