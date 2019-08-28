Business On Your Side: Goodwill Outlet Store Grand Opening

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Our guest for Business On Your Side was Julie Bennett of Goodwill Southern Rivers. She informed us on the grand opening of the first Goodwill Outlet Store in the Columbus, GA community that will take place on Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

The Goodwill Outlet Store is located at 3857 St. Mary’s Road, Columbus, GA 31906. How an outlet store of Goodwill differs from a traditional store is that merchandise from a traditional store that does not sell after 4 weeks is transported to an outlet store to be sold per pound.

Items at the outlet stores cost costs $1.49 per pound. However, some items will be price dismarked, and books and media costs $0.25. Customers are encouraged to provide their own shopping bags. Proceeds support Goodwill’s mission of training people for work.