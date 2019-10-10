Business On Your Side: Legacy Reserve at Old Town

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Our guest for Business On Your Side was Dr. Giovanna Rodriguez of Legacy Reserve at Old Town. Legacy Reserve at Old Town is a retirement community planned to open in summer 2020.

Some ways Dr. Rodriguez described that set Legacy Reserve at Old Town apart from other retirement communities are that they provide independent living, assisted living, memory care, and have no entrance fee.

Some distinct features of the community that give seniors the opportunity to remain active are a gym, movie theater, a library, a sports bar, salt water heated pool, a business center, and dining facilities.

On Tuesday, October 22 2019 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Eastern Time, Legacy Reserve at Old Town will be hosting a welcome center ribbon cutting. The address is 3580 Massee Lane #24, Columbus, GA 31909. If interested in attending, it is asked that you RSVP by Friday, October 18 2019.

For more information on Legacy Reserve at Old Town, you can visit their website at www.legacyreserveoldtown.com or call them at (762)-524-7550.

