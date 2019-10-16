Business On Your Side: Magnolia Heart Nanny Services

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side was Nicole Wrice of Magnolia Heart Nanny Services. This nanny service has been operating in Columbus, GA for nearly two years.

Another service they provide is onsite event childcare. Their nannies are fully vetted, having proper background and reference checks as an effort to provide safe and reliable childcare.

Below is their contact information for obtaining additional information on Magnolia Heart Nanny Services.

Contact Information:

Website: MagnoliaHeartNannies.com

Phone Number: 1-(800)-460-9201

Address: 4 Bradley Park Ct unit 2h, Columbus, GA 31904