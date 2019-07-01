Business On Your Side: Summer Village

Our guest for Business On Your Side is Jeff Kirby, Executive Director of Summer Village located in Auburn, Alabama. Summer Village is a community of assisted living, memory care, and independent living.

Somerby Village keeps their residents active and engaged by offering them access to arts and crafts, playing music, dancing, exercise classes, swimming pools, and more. They also offer a care free lifestyle where the residents do not have to worry about home maintenance.

Somerby Village emphasizes that providing excellent service is a top priority of theirs. For more information on Summer Village, contact Megan Hamner, Director of Sales and Marketing of Somerby Village, at (334)-501-0904.