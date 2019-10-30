Business On Your Side: The Hughston Foundation

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side was Belinda Klein, Executive Director and Director of Imagery of The Hughston Foundation.

The Harris County Work Based Learning Program has partnered with The Hughston Foundation to invite students from the entire state of Georgia to participate in the Second Annual Art Gala. All entries are required to be biologically or medically inspired with a submission sheet attached that falls under the category of either a drawing, painting, photography, 3D, or mixed media.

The submissions deadline is this Friday, November 1. The exhibition date will be Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 pm Eastern Time. Winners will be awarded scholarships. This purpose of this event is to support the national STEAM initiative (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math).

Submissions can be mailed or delivered to: The Hughston Foundation, 6262 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA 31909. For additional information, Ms. Klein can be reached at (706)-494-3326 and Bklein@hughston.com.

CLICK HERE to access the instructions and submission form on their website.