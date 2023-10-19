This week Business on Your Side was on location at the beautiful Callaway Gardens. It’s time for Pumpkins at Callaway! Rachael McConnell, Marketing Manager at Callaway Gardens, brought us up to date on what we can expect at this family friendly event.

There’s a walk through foggy hollow with fog, lasers, and lights. There’s an expansive sunflower field perfect for your fall family selfies. This year brings a brand new design for Cason’s Corn Maze. There’s also a new beer and wine garden.

You can visit Pumpkins at Callaway Thursdays through Sundays now through October 29th. For tickets and more information, head over to the Callaway Gardens website.