Business On Your Side: Callaway Resort and Gardens

Business On Your Side host Carlos Williams was joined by Rachael McConnell, Marketing Manager of Callaway Resort and Gardens. Spring has sprung at Callaway Resort and Gardens as well as the variety of events for visitors.

Spring Flower Fest with 30 new garden themed topiaries featuring a 15 foot tall peacock with a tail that extends 66 feet long and made up of 1100 different flowers.

The live entertainment Birds of Prey show can’t be missed. Raptor experts bring an up close and personal view of magnificent birds and explains their role in the environment.

The Mega Bugs exhibit showcases larger than life insects you have to see.

The upcoming Memorial Day weekend means it’s time for the Masters Waterski and Wake Board Tournament. Don’t forget the fireworks display!

McConnell advises purchasing your tickets online in advance. Each ticket is a day long pass. If you decide to spread out your visit over a few days, Callaway Resort and Gardens has many lodging options to choose from. Book now so you don’t miss out on a new adventure at Callaway Resort and Gardens.