Business On Your Side

Business On Your Side: Columbus Health Department

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:26 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:26 PM EDT

Our guest for Business On Your Side is Pam Kirkland of the Columbus Health Department.  She is here to inform us about LENA Start, a new program at the Columbus Health Department that is a parenting class that encourages them to engage with their baby or toddler at different times during the day.  Classes are FREE.

Parents receive a free book at each class.  Each child wears a vest during the class with a talk pedometer inside the vest pouch.  It measures the amount of words the baby says, and the parents say how many times the child interacts or responds to the words.

News classes begin June 5th.  Orientation is on May 30th at 1:00 pm at Mildred Terry Public Library located at 640 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31901.

There are 3 ways to register.  You can call (706)-321-6322, visit BigDreams.org/parents/LENA, or at orientation (there is a limited class size).

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories