Business On Your Side: Columbus Health Department

Our guest for Business On Your Side is Pam Kirkland of the Columbus Health Department. She is here to inform us about LENA Start, a new program at the Columbus Health Department that is a parenting class that encourages them to engage with their baby or toddler at different times during the day. Classes are FREE.

Parents receive a free book at each class. Each child wears a vest during the class with a talk pedometer inside the vest pouch. It measures the amount of words the baby says, and the parents say how many times the child interacts or responds to the words.

News classes begin June 5th. Orientation is on May 30th at 1:00 pm at Mildred Terry Public Library located at 640 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31901.

There are 3 ways to register. You can call (706)-321-6322, visit BigDreams.org/parents/LENA, or at orientation (there is a limited class size).