Business On Your Side: Columbus Health Department
Our guest for Business On Your Side is Pam Kirkland, Public Information Officer at the Columbus Health Department. In honor of breast cancer awareness month, she is here to tell us about an important program where eligible women can receive free cancer screenings.
Their Georgia Breast & Cervical Cancer Program has been in place for a long time and is available all year long. It provides breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings for women who do not have access to them. There are eligibility requirements.
The breast cancer program is typically available for women ages 40-64 who must meet income requirements based on the number of people in their family. However, women who are under 40, but have had a family member who had breast cancer may be eligible. This program allows for breast exams and referrals for mammograms in case they do not have insurance that covers it.
This program is available to all Georgia counties and below is their contact information:
Phone Number: 706-321-6300
Website: www.columbushealth.com
