Business On Your Side: Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Olivia Pennington, WRBL’s Local Sales Manager, filled in for Carlos Williams to host this episode of Business On Your Side. Our guest was Rebecca Bush, Curator of History at the Columbus Museum.

In honor of Black History Month, one of the Columbus Museum’s current exhibitions are Tuskeegee Institute Photography: Pride of the Swift-Growing South that is going on now until March 23, 2020. The exhibit displays photography from the Tuskegee University Archives that have not been seen publicly outside Tuskegee’s campus before. This exhibit illustrates the lives of African Americans who attended or taught at Tuskegee during the Jim Crow era and covers a range of subjects.

Every Sunday during the month of February 2020 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Eastern, there are also tours related to Black History Month given at the museum. Admission to the tours and the museum are free.

For more information on the Columbus Museum, you can visit their website at columbusmuseum.com/