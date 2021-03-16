 

Business On Your Side: Columbus Museum

Business On Your Side
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Business on Your Side features the Columbus Museum and their Academic Programs Manager, Rachel Vogt. Vogt discusses the program Museum in the Classroom for K-12 teachers to develop resources to use in the classroom and provide tours.

An exciting option with the Museum in the Classroom is the Traveling Trunk program. The Traveling Trunks provide objects related to a story or object in the museum. Vogt showcases one focusing on the historic tribes of Georgia complete with hands on objects, lesson plans, books, and access to primary source documents and images.

Visit the Columbus Museum and the Museum in the Classroom link to see what awaits teachers and students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 61°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 69° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 75° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 96% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 62° 38°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

70°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
70°

69°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
69°

68°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
65°

64°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
64°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
63°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
62°

63°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
63°

63°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
62°

64°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
64°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
70°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories