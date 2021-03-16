Business On Your Side: Columbus Museum

This week’s Business on Your Side features the Columbus Museum and their Academic Programs Manager, Rachel Vogt. Vogt discusses the program Museum in the Classroom for K-12 teachers to develop resources to use in the classroom and provide tours.

An exciting option with the Museum in the Classroom is the Traveling Trunk program. The Traveling Trunks provide objects related to a story or object in the museum. Vogt showcases one focusing on the historic tribes of Georgia complete with hands on objects, lesson plans, books, and access to primary source documents and images.

Visit the Columbus Museum and the Museum in the Classroom link to see what awaits teachers and students.