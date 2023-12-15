Business On Your Side headed over to the Columbus Museum at their temporary headquarters, 1327 Wynnton Road (the former home of Garrett’s Home of Photography). This exhibit is one that will bring a smile to your face and and plenty of belly laughs.

Showcasing the imperfectly perfect family photos, Awkward Family Photos brings over 200 classic photographs, each framed in vintage, era-appropriate frames. There are also “behind the awkwardness” stories from several of the families showcased.

Created by the minds behind AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com, this exhibition has been on the road since 2012, captivating audiences with its humor and relatability. The Columbus Museum is proud to host the Georgia debut of this traveling showcase, bringing a touch of laughter to the heart of the city.

Visitors are invited to create their own awkward holiday memories by capturing candid shots in the museum’s dedicated awkward selfie station. Admission is free and hours are below. You have until January 7th to catch this exhibit.

Hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday – 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Thursday – 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Sunday – 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Closed Monday