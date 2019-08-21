Business On Your Side: Columbus Police Department Job Fair Sponsored by Goodwill

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Our guest for Business On Your Side was Ricky Boren, Columbus Police Chief of the Columbus Police Department. He informed us about the upcoming Columbus Police Department job fair sponsored by Goodwill.

The Columbus Police Department is holding a job fair on Thursday, August 22 from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Eastern Time. The job fair will be held at the Goodwill located at 2601 Cross Country Dr, Columbus, GA 31906.

Columbus, GA has a shortage of police officers so the Columbus Police Department will utilize this event as an opportunity to recruit quality applicants. Chief Boren described the benefits of working for the Columbus Police Department. Some benefits offered include insurance benefits, growth opportunities, a $2,000 sign-on bonus, and a $2,400 supplement if you are already certified as a police officer. If a newly employed CPD officer has to move from out of town, they can be paid up to $1,000 for that move.

Our local law enforcement plays a crucial role in keeping our city safe. Take advantage of this opportunity if you are interested in working for the Columbus Police Department or share this opportunity if you know others interested.