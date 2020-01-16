Business On Your Side: Columbus Weight Loss Clinic

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-  Our guest for Business On Your Side is Dr. Michael P. Grego of Columbus Weight Loss Clinic.

The Columbus Weight Loss Clinic has a free weight loss seminar every Tuesday at 10:00 am and 6:00 pm Eastern located at 2301 Airport Thruway. To sign up, you can call (706)-594-9186 or sign up at ColumbusWeightLossClinic.ClubReduce.com.

On Saturday, January 18th from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern, the Columbus Weight Loss Expo sponsored by the Columbus Weight Loss Clinic will be held at the Columbus Convention And Trade Center. Door prizes include a free weight loss program. Topics included in expert talks include stem cell therapy, the ketogenic diet, and how to lose weight safely and long-term. You can visit thecolumbusweightlossexpo.com for more information.

