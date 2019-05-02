Business On Your Side: Cotton Pickin' Fair

Our guest for Business On Your Side is Ellen Gay McEwen. She visited us from Gay, Georgia, and was here to inform us about the Cotton Pickin' Fair this weekend.

This event is for all ages. There will be antiques, art, crafts, southern food, entertainment on 4 different stages, a church service, a $200 shopping spree drawing, and more. The Cotton Pickin' Fair is this Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm Eastern time. The address is 18830 Hwy 85, Gay, GA 30218.

Watch our full interview as McEwen brought some arts and crafts to our studio to give us a small glimpse of what will be at the fair.

Check out their website and/or call their phone number for more information about the Cotton Pickin' Fair.

Website : cpfair.org

Phone Number : (706)-538-6814

Ticket Prices

Adult (13 – 64) $10

Senior (65+) $9

Active Duty Military $9

Children (7 – 12) $5

Children (under 7) Free