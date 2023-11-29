Business on Your Side went on location to visit Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm. Dave Bone, owner of Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm, welcomed us to their bit of Christmas in Columbus. Located at 6741 Veterans Parkway, next to Waffle House and Tim Horton’s, Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm is a one stop shop for all of your holiday decoration needs. The large selection of fresh cut trees brings Frasier firs, white, and Scottish pines so you can find the perfect tree for you. But that’s not all. Wreaths, garland, college bows, food, and a bouncy house for the kids provides entertainment for the whole family. Discounts are available for military, first responders, teachers, AFLAC, Synovus and more! Check out their Facebook page for their hours.