Business On Your Side went on location again to Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm. We had such a good time last week with Dave Bone, owner, we had to go back. Located at 6741 Veterans Parkway, next to Waffle House and across from Lowe’s.

Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm is the ideal location to purchase your holiday decorations. The location is spacious and the parking is generous. There is plenty of room to move around as you shop for a tree. Dave has food, photo cut outs, a bouncy house, and a snow machine.

Portions of sales also support the Wounded Warrior project. Don’t forget you can pick up your garland, wreaths, college bows, and more. Ask about discounts! Get your holidays off to a fun start at Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm. Check their Facebook page for hours.