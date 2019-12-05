COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Dave Bone has returned as our latest guest for Business On Your Side.

Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm continues selling Christmas trees of all sizes ranging from 2 feet to 14 feet tall. They also sell wreaths, bows, tree stands, and other tree accessories. These also have a bouncy house and concession stands.

In addition to quality products, Dave’ Christmas Tree Farm also emphasizes quality customer service. A portion of proceeds benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm is located at 6741 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 across from Lowe’s. If you have any questions about Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm, their phone number is (706)-905-5588.