This week Carlos Williams and Business on Your Side visited Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm at 6741 Veterans Parkway. The cool weather added to the festive atmosphere. Owner Dave Bone provides a fun and exciting location to buy not only your Christmas tree but wreaths, garland, ornaments and more. Bring your appetite for boiled peanuts, popcorn, and cotton candy. But the star of the show are the Christmas trees. Fresh and full, the stellar customer service will load the trees, deliver the trees, and even put the lights on for you. Usher in the season with Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm. Don’t forget to ask about a military, TSYS, Aflac – or other – discount. Visit their Facebook page for operating hours and more information.