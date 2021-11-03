This week our Business On Your Side host, Carlos Williams, met with Georgia State Representative the Honorable Calvin Smyre, Fountain City Classic Inc Chairman. This year’s 31st Annual Fountain City Classic (FCC) returns to the AJ McClung Memorial Stadium this Saturday, November 6th after last year’s absence. The game between Fort Valley State University and Albany State University caps off a week of celebrations focusing on community camaraderie and service. Two historically black universities (HBCU), the exciting rivalry dating back to 1924 has always aimed to create opportunities and financial support for students. The FCC has a huge impact on the Columbus area bringing in up to 45,000 spectators to the game. The FCC strongly encourages former graduates and supporters to celebrate as safe as possible according to the Department of Health and CDC guidelines. Don’t miss out on one of the most exciting football rivalries in the South. Visit the Fountain City Classic website for tickets tailgating, and schedule information.
Business On Your Side: Fountain City Classic
