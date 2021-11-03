Business On Your Side: Fountain City Classic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Detric Bush made his first appearance in Recorder's Court Tuesday morning and is facing murder charges for the shooting death of 20-year-old Devion Miley.

The shooting took place on Saturday, May 8, 2020, at the Midtown Shopping Center. Sergeant Thomas Hill told the court there had been multiple calls in reference to a victim being shot. Upon arrival, officers found a male and female on the scene. Hill testified and said the two individuals said they were riding around and saw a male victim on the ground, so they called 911. They wanted to wait on the scene until the police arrived.