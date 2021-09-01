Business On Your Side: Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers

Business on Your Side was excited to host Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers. Julie Bennett, Director of Communications, announced their new campaign, CREATE. A way to celebrate the creativity of Goodwill shoppers, CREATE is a platform to highlight artists, creatives, influencers, hobbyists, and resellers. From fashion to home décor, show off what you have created with items you bought from Goodwill. Throughout the month of September, upload your upcycled content (which include Goodwill purchased items) and you could be highlighted on the CREATE blog.

Andrew Harper, a Goodwill Influencer, was here to show his upcycled thrifted leather jacket. With high quality acrylic paint, imagination, and talent, Andrew created an incredible one-of-a-kind jacket. Andrew is a pro thrifter and his YouTube channel, REISSUED, shows his many astonishing transformations. Go check it out and get inspired.

Go to the Goodwill CREATE blog and upload your own one-of-a-kind works of art. Maybe you will be highlighted on the CREATE blog. The contest lasts throughout September. Good luck!

By shopping at Goodwill, you not only find great bargains to use exactly as you find them or as a jumping off point to upcycle into something new, but your purchases also create jobs and opportunities in your community.