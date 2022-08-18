WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the opportunity to meet with Goodwill Industries’, Julie Bennett, about the recent collaboration between Goodwill and Construction Ready.

Goodwill Industries – Southern Rivers has partnered with Construction Ready to prepare people of the valley for a career in construction. The program is absolutely free and training is complete in just 20 days. This program is designed to educate, train, and prepare its students for a lucrative career—not just a job— in construction. Registration for this program ends September 16th and classes are set to begin October 3rd.

Any person interested should visit www.goodwillsr.org/constructionready to register and learn more!