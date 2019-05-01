Business On Your Side: Goodwill of Southern Rivers

Our guest for Business On Your Side is Julie Bennett of Goodwill of Southern Rivers. She informed us about Goodwill Week, which is May 6 - 9 for job fairs. There will be job fairs at several Goodwill Career Centers in the Southern Rivers territory where numerous employers will be present.

In addition to hosting job fairs, Goodwill also provides resources to help prepare people for work. An example is there are scholarships available to fund GED prep and testing.

There is also the Goodwill Career Academy to help build people build a career and advance from entry level jobs. The Goodwill Career Academy also helps people learn proper skills to become better business professionals such as conflict resolution, how to dress for success, and other skills that are accessible to others at no cost.

Check out their website and connect with them on social media for more information on opportunities Goodwill offers.

Contact Information:

Website: goodwillsr.org

Facebook: @GoodwillSR