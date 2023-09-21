This week Business on Your Side welcomes Goodwill Southern Rivers President & CEO, Jack Warden. Goodwill is known for bringing employment opportunities to area residents from a variety of occupations. One such program is called Construction Ready. This is a 20 day program that certifies students to enter the field of construction. This free program is open to anyone. Registration is required and the deadline to register is October 3rd. Classes begin November 2nd. Class size is limited so register soon. Go to the Goodwill Southern Rivers website to register for Construction Ready. Other training opportunities are also available on the website.