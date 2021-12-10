Business On Your Side: Kia Georgia

(CBS SPORTS) - Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games, and the program will be placed on probation for four years in connection with violations committed by former assistant coaches, the NCAA announced Friday. Auburn self-imposed a postseason ban last season in advance of the NCAA's ruling, and the NCAA is honoring that penalty as part of its punishment.

The absence of an additional postseason ban and a relatively short suspension for Pearl is good news for Auburn, which has maintained that Pearl was not directly involved in the scandal. At the heart of the case is former Tigers assistant Chuck Person receiving bribes in exchange for his influence on players signing with certain financial advisors.