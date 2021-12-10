This week our Business On Your Side host, Carlos Williams, welcomed local Kendrick High School graduate and current Kia Georgia, Inc Human Resources Manager, Marco Brown. Kia Georgia is looking to hire 400-500 new employees in a variety of positions. Along with possibly the best benefits in the business, Kia Georgia is heavily involved with giving back to the community. From supporting success in STEM classes, scholarship opportunities, Relay for Life, community clean ups and much more, Kia Georgia is committed to supporting our area. Go to the Kia of Georgia, Inc website to find a new career.
Business On Your Side: Kia Georgia
