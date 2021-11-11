Business On Your Side: Kia Georgia

This week our host, Carlos Williams, welcomed Marco Brown, Human Resources Manager at Kia Georgia. Kia Georgia is looking to hire 400-500 employees across all departments. From production to maintenance to professional positions, your new career could start at Kia Georgia. Hourly and salaried positions are available. Competitive pay, bonuses, and education reimbursement are just a few of the benefits offered. If you are looking for a new job or to start your career, go to the Kia Georgia employment page and begin your search.

Thanks to Marco Brown and Kia Georgia for their time!