OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - Due to our community’s COVID positivity rate, visitation level at East Alabama Health is changing to red, effective immediately. Learn more about the visitation levels here: https://bit.ly/3eqSKKc

“Our Emergency Departments are currently seeing record volumes due to people seeking routine, non-emergent COVID testing. Please use the emergency room for true medical emergencies. If you suspect you may have COVID and have minor symptoms, please contact your health care provider or an urgent care facility for a COVID test,” said East Alabama Health in a statement.