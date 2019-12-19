Business On Your Side: Law Offices of Michael Hostilo

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side was Edward T. McAfee of Law Offices of Michael Hostilo, a personal injury law firm.

Their Georgia offices are located in Columbus, Atlanta, Macon, Augusta, Savannah, and Warner Robbins. Their South Carolina offices are located in Aiken and Beaufort.

Their Columbus, GA office is located in the “Carmike Building” at 1301 1st Ave Ste 101, Columbus, GA 31901. Their office will be a drop off spot for collecting donations for the Holiday Heroes which collects donations of toys, coats, shoes, and blankets for families of firefighters, law enforcement, and military to distribute throughout the Chattahoochee Valley during the holidays.

More information for Law Offices of Michael Hostilo can be found on their website at attorneymikehostilo.com.