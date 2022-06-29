On this episode of Business On Your Side, WRBL’s Carlos Williams met with Charlie Whittington of Medical Connections.

Medical Connections is a staffing agency with job placement opportunities in hospitals, clinics, and medical offices. They are unique by staffing and working closely with the medical field in the Chattahoochee Valley, with other locations, such as Stockbridge, Ga, and Opelika, AL. Medical Connections can staff any level of medical expertise and certification. Jobseekers can start their medical careers, here!