Business on Your Side: Mercedes Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side was Tiffany Butterfield of Mercedes Benz of Columbus.

Mercedes Benz of Columbus will be hosting their annual Heart Raffle this Saturday, January 25 at their location at 7470 Veterans Parkway at 2:00 pm Eastern. 2 people will each win a brand new Mercedes Benz valued up to $50,000. They have sold out every year so to purchase your raffle ticket before they sell out, you can either visit the dealership, call them at (706)-256-6100, or on their website at MercedesBenzOfColumbus.com.

The Heart Raffle is a tradition that has been going for at least 16 years and benefits a great cause. Heart Raffle tickets costs $150 and proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. The American Heart Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, and has been a leader in funding life-saving research. More information on the American Heart Association can be found on their website at www.heart.org.