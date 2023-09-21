Business On You Side was joined by Jerica McCrary, Director of Program Operations for Mercer University School of Medicine Health Equity Navigator Program. The program works with the Department of Public Health District 4’s twelve counties: Upson, Lamar, Pike, Spalding, Meriwether, Troup, Heard, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Henry, and Butts. The program is designed to increase knowledge of and access to resources to combat the effects of health disparities in rural and underserved communities. There are a variety of outreach events designed to bring the gap between resources and the community. Visit the Health Equity Navigator Program website for more information.