Business On Your Side: Mr. Electric of Columbus, GA

Posted: May 30, 2019 03:49 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 03:49 PM EDT

Our guest for Business on Your Side is Johnathan Zayas of Mr. Electric of Columbus, GA.  Mr. Electric is a global franchise organization providing electrical installation and repair services.

The company became established in 1994.  They provide services to both residential and commercial customers.  They provide emergency service available 24/7.

They use insured electricians and licensed experts.  They ensure upfront pricing by having their electricians explain what they are going to do before any work starts.  They make great customer service a top priority.

 

Below is their contact information:

Phone Number: (706)-761-2000

Websites: mrelectric.com     mrelectriccolumbusga.com

Facebook: @MrElectricofColumbusGA

