Business On Your Side: My Man Cave

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Our guest for Business On Your Side was Deborah Davis of My Man Cave.

My Man Cave is a local consignment store for men’s clothing, tools, and sporting equipment. Ms. Davis felt inspired to start this business and thought it would be a unique type of business to have in our community.

How their business works is that consignors leave their merchandise with them, and they will sell it and split the profit. Their grand opening is this Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 am – 5:30 pm Eastern Time at 2420 Hamilton Road.

CLICK HERE to follow their Facebook page using the handle @MyManCave.