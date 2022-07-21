WRBL’s Carlos Williams visits a newly opened Animal Hospital right here in Columbus on this episode of Business on Your Side.

Nurse Stacia McCutchens spoke about the local business and its celebration and excitement to be able to serve the animals of the area in need. The new facility can now accommodate more certified doctors and treatment space. They now have more surgery rooms with recovery kennels, as well. Mayor Skip Henderson also spoke about the economic opportunity created by now being able to employ new team members.

Northside Animal Hospital is located in Columbus at 5377 Veterans Parkway.