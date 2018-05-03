Business On Your Side: Riverside Dermatology & Aesthetic Center

For Business On Your Side, our guest is J. Nicole Flandry, M.D. of the Riverside Dermatology & Aesthetic Center. She opened this dermatology practice about four years ago in Columbus, GA where she was raised.

Dr. Flandry completed her medical training in Pennsylvania and came back to her hometown as a way of giving back to the community through her dermatology practice.

May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Month. Is it very important to be aware of this, especially with the warmer weather as this time of year coming closer to summer. It highly important to detect cancer early so the survival rate is higher, and that cancer is probably treated.

There will be a free community pre-screening on Friday, May 4.

Address: 1150 Brookstone Centre Pkwy

Phone Number: (706)-257-4189

Website: riverderm.com