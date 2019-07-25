Business On Your Side: RNR Tire Express

Opelika, AL (WRBL) – Our guest for Business on Your Side is Tim Bailey, Regional Manager of RNR Tire Express. Bailey described lower prices and payment plans as major factors that distinguish RNR Tire Express from other tire companies.

RNR Tire Express offers a tire package for their customers that provides free nitrogen for tires, free tire rotation and balance, and free alignment checks during the lifespan of the tires. He also described taking care of the customers as a top priority of theirs.

The Columbus, GA location is currently open at 5300 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, Georgia 31904. However, the grand opening for the Opelika store is this Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 am Central Time. The Opelika store is located at 3501 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, Alabama 36801. The grand opening for the Opelika store will feature prize giveaways, free food, a promotion to purchase wheels and tires for $20 for that day, and more. Below is the contact information for both store locations in our area.

Opelika, AL Store Contact Information:

Website: https://www.rnrtires.com/tire-shop-near-me/alabama/opelika/3501-pepperell-pkwy/

Phone Number: (334)-947-6008

Columbus, GA Store Contact Information:

Website: https://www.rnrtires.com/tire-shop-near-me/georgia/columbus/5300-veterans-parkway/

Phone Number: (706)-309-2896