Business On Your Side: Rolling Video Games
Our guest for Business On Your Side is Brian Beverly of Rolling Video Games. Rolling Video Games is a mobile video game theater.
Inside the mobile theater, there are four 55-inch HD monitors for playing video games. They have four PlayStation 4s, four Xbox Ones, the Nintendo Switch, and classic arcade games such as Pac Man, Dig Dug, Galaga and more. There can be up 24 players at one time. The mobile theater has climate control as there is heating and air conditioning.
Check out the full segment as Brian gives us a look inside Rolling Video Games.
Contact Information:
(706)-489-1980
